iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.19 and last traded at $87.67. 1,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.
The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
About iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF
The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
