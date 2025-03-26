iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 70,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 72,751 shares.The stock last traded at $141.20 and had previously closed at $139.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

