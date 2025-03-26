iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,563,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,760% from the previous session’s volume of 137,842 shares.The stock last traded at $31.61 and had previously closed at $31.71.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

