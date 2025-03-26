iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,545,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,845,000 after purchasing an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,271,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,400,000 after buying an additional 1,328,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.