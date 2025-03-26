iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Raised by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 252.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,785 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

