iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,533 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

