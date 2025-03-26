iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Stock Position Cut by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $50.46.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.