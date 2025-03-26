Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
QUAL opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.33. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $154.17 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
