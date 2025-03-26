Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

QUAL opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.33. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $154.17 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.