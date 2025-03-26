Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,319 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,792,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC stock opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.71. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $74.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

