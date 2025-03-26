Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Invests $5.29 Million in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 107,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.5% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

