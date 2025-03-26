Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,528 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.6% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after purchasing an additional 674,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,603,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,200,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,141,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

