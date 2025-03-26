Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,542 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

