IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 437.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,815,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 375,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,076.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 85,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

