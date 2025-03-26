InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on March 28th

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJV opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV)

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.