InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on March 28th

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJV opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $27.65.
About InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
