Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSCT opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $282.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.22.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF
