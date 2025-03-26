Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 244,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
