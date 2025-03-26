Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 244,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.