Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.85. 24,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $187.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

