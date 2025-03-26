Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2128 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 8.1% increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUS opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $52.38.
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
