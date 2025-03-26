Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2128 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 8.1% increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUS opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

