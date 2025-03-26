Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 2% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $490.24 and last traded at $490.36. Approximately 10,066,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 34,809,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.84.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $311.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.97.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
