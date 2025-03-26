Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 28.6% increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

