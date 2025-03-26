Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on March 28th

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1262 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

