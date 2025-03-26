Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0541 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 9.1% increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94.
Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile
