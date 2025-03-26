Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0541 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 9.1% increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

