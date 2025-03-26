Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PRFZ stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

