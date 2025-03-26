Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PRFZ stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.