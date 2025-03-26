Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRN opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $126.68 and a 12-month high of $180.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average is $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $365.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

