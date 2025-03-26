Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PRN opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $126.68 and a 12-month high of $180.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average is $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $365.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile
