Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $11.47.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

