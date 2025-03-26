Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 11.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMY stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
