Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 11.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BSMY stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

