Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 11.0% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMY stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.