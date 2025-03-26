Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.8% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $23.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
