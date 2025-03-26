Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 28th

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 2.8% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.