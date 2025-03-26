Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $20.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
