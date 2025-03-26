Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

