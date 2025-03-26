Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

