Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $6.28

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $67.76 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $6.28 or 0.00007157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00025770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 530,918,589 coins and its circulating supply is 482,042,617 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.