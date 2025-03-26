Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

