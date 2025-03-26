Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells 47,023 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,180,456.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,797.54. This trade represents a 90.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Friday, March 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $9,658,644.88.

On Thursday, February 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $5,028,524.44.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,604,180.22.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $4,113,503.82.

On Friday, January 3rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $9,230,398.65.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 44,420,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,399,535. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.82. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.