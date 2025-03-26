Insider Selling: Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) CEO Sells 23,707 Shares of Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $32,952.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,935.24. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

QSI stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $258.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.75. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $3.65 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 1,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quantum-Si by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

