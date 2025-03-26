Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 1,496 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anurag Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39.

On Thursday, December 26th, Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $384.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.82, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.90 and a 200-day moving average of $347.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

