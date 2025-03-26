INmune Bio (INMB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect INmune Bio to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INmune Bio Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of INMB opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group upped their target price on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

