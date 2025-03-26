IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Hits $27.93 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,077,793 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

