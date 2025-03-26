Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HURN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $144.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,800. The trade was a 50.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,517. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

