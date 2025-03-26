Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Humana worth $3,254,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 6,647.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Humana by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,811,000 after purchasing an additional 65,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 190.0% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.68.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $273.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.00. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

