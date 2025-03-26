Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $13.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

HUM opened at $273.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.00. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humana stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

