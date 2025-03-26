Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $137.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

