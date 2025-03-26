Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Purchases 17,707 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £132,802.50 ($171,934.88).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 21 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £156.03 ($202.01).

On Wednesday, February 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($193.66).

LON:HWDN traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 736.50 ($9.54). 142,603,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,058,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 790.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 830.97. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 725.50 ($9.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 982.50 ($12.72).

Howden Joinery Group ( LON:HWDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a GBX 16.30 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.01%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.80) to GBX 849 ($10.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 968.80 ($12.54).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

