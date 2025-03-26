Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 201.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,824 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 337,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

