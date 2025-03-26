Horacio Barbeito Sells 40,764 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $818,133.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181.56. The trade was a 99.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

GAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

Institutional Trading of GAP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GAP stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of GAP at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.