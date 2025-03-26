Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1,691.3% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 84,752 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $212.12 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.85.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

