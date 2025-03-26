Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 265.59 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 262.59 ($3.40), with a volume of 34053961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.33).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.69) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.50) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273 ($3.53).

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.32%.

About Hochschild Mining

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

