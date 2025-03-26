Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 710,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average daily volume of 64,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highland Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.32.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

