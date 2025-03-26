Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 76 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $519.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $561.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

