Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 48,396 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,396 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,777,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $530.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $543.16 and its 200 day moving average is $539.64.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
