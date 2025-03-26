Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 24,130 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,407,000 after buying an additional 1,382,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 544,169 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,675 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $123.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

