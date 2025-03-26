Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Universal were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Universal during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Universal by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Trading Down 1.3 %

Universal stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Universal Dividend Announcement

About Universal

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Universal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

